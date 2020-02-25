AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $11.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $66 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,056.64 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $886.95 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,130.31.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.07.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.