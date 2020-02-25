Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.17 – $2.37 EPS.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 719,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

