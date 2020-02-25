Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.17-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 719,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,857. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.