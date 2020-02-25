Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17 – $2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. Avangrid also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 719,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.