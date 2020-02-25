Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $732.48-746.432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of AVNS opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.52. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

