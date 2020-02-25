Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

NYSE AVNS traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $53.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

