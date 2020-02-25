Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,350. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.