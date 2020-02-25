Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. 42,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,059. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.