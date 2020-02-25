Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BSMX stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at $13,810,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 351,480 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

