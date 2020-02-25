Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 19,049,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.