Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

