Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday.

Bandwidth stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 674.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

