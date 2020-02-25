Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 141,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,581. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

