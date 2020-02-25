Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.60. 1,449,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

