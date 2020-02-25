Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

B has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of B stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

