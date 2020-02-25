Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

NYSE BNED opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.