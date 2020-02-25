Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.05-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

BBSI traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. 59,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $95.64.

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

