BCE (BCE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

2/7/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

2/5/2020 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

TSE:BCE traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.90. 3,088,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,482. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$57.70 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

