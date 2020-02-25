Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $118,271.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $118,271.00 and $98.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00333003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,310,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,815 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

