Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $76,208.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market cap of $54.01 million and $76,208.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.