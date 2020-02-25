Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) vs. Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.19 $4.02 billion $15,075.48 22.10 Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.68 -$26.68 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a consensus price target of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 10.62% 6.68% 3.38% Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Kingsway Financial Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

