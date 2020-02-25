Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 345,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

