Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Best Buy’s ranking:

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

