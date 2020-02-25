B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.