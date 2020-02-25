B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

