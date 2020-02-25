Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.25–0.15 for the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

