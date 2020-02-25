Binance Coin Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $351.14 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Binance and FCoin. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, DDEX, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, LBank, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.