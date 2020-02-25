Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Biogen worth $332,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.31.

BIIB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.56. 17,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

