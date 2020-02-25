BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,466.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $257,466.00 and $291,931.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.62 or 0.99891559 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.