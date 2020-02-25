BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $6.90 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $177,350.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

