Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $14,275.00 and $344.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Adult alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 40,836,331 coins and its circulating supply is 38,875,166 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Adult using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.