Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Hits $331,907.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $331,907.00 and $31,170.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.