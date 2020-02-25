Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,295,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Poloniex, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, BX Thailand, CoinBene, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Kraken, Binance, Korbit, Gate.io, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, MBAex, SouthXchange, CoinZest, Upbit, OKEx, Coinbit, Indodax, FCoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bitkub, Coinsuper, BigONE and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

