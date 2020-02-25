BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Tops $670,063.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $670,063.00 and approximately $9,876.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00616476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00101226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00117516 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002610 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,401,060,218 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

