BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $14,143.00 and approximately $378,295.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.