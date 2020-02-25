Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

BSM stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

