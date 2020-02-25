BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $12,754.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,796,767 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

