Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,623. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

