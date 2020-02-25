BLAST Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. BLAST has a total market cap of $307,818.00 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BLAST has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,366,579 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

