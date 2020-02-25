Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $11,486.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

