BlockStamp Market Cap Achieves $28.00 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $9,156.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00011396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 422.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000475 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001883 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,784,518 coins and its circulating supply is 26,241,552 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

