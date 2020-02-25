Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 2.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 194,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,867. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

