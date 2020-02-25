Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,417.38. The stock had a trading volume of 424,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $975.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,466.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,311.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

