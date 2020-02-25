Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $6,552,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

MA traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.76. 2,668,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

