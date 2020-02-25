Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.54. 3,763,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,928,410. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.