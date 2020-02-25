Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 55.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $323,966.00 and approximately $984.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

