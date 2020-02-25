BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX:BSL traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$12.62 ($8.95). The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of A$10.31 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of A$16.17 ($11.47). The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$13.71.

In other news, insider Mark Vassella 250,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

