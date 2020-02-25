Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

