Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

