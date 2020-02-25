Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOWFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

